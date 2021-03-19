UrduPoint.com
SolarWinds Hack Affected Networks Outside US - FBI Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:16 AM

The hacking attack against the Texas-based computer company SolarWinds affected several networks outside the United States though is believed to have predominantly targeted US-based assets, FBI Cyber Division Acting Assistant Director Tonya Ugoretz said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The hacking attack against the Texas-based computer company SolarWinds affected several networks outside the United States though is believed to have predominantly targeted US-based assets, FBI Cyber Division Acting Assistant Director Tonya Ugoretz said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"Based on what we have seen thus far the majority of the activity appears to have been directed at the United States. However we are aware of instances [regarding] information shared with us from foreign partners that some of their networks were affected as well," Ugoretz told the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

US officials have alleged that Russian hackers are likely behind the massive cyberattack that targeted at least nine US Federal agencies and 18,000 private companies.

The suspects reportedly embedded malware in updates and patches issued by SolarWinds, which supports government data, to penetrate networks in search for sensitive information.

Russia has denied the allegations saying they are groundless.

Ugoretz characterized the hacking attack against SolarWinds as an espionage operation.

"The intelligence community in the Unified Coordination Group that is coordinating the response to this incident has said in its public statements that we assess that the intent of the adversary behind this activity was for espionage purposes to obtain information that would further their insight and their activities," she said.

The Biden administration has vowed to respond to the SolarWinds hacking attack.

