SolarWinds Hackers Got Emails Of Top Officials At US Homeland Security Dept. - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

SolarWinds Hackers Got Emails of Top Officials at US Homeland Security Dept. - Reports

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The hackers responsible for the SolarWinds attack were able to obtain the emails of top officials in the US Department of Homeland Security including its acting secretary at the time, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing its own sources.

 The intrusion compromised the accounts of then-acting Homeland Security Secretary Chald Wolf, as well as the emails of the department's cybersecurity officials who are tasked with identifying and tracking down threats from foreign countries, the report said.

DHS did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the Associated Press report.

According to the report, the hackers were also able to obtain the private schedules of senior officials at the Energy Department, including then-Secretary Dan Brouillette.

Another official confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration was among agencies compromised by the attack, the report said.

US officials have alleged that Russian hackers were likely behind the massive cyberattack that targeted at least nine US federal agencies and 18,000 private companies.

Russia has denied the allegations, saying they are groundless.

The suspects embedded malware in updates and patches issued by SolarWinds, which supports government data, to penetrate networks in search for sensitive information.

More Stories From World

