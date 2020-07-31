UrduPoint.com
Soldier In Eastern DR Congo Shoots Dead At Least 12 Civilians

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:03 PM

Soldier in eastern DR Congo shoots dead at least 12 civilians

A drunken soldier in DR Congo's troubled east opened fire on passers-by killing at least 12 people, including a two-year-old girl, sources said Friday

Bukavu, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :A drunken soldier in DR Congo's troubled east opened fire on passers-by killing at least 12 people, including a two-year-old girl, sources said Friday.

The incident happened overnight Thursday at Sange, in the territory of Uvira in South Kivu province, a region where angry protests have erupted against the army.

"The person responsible is a drunken member of the FARDC (DR Congo armed forces) who shot at at least 20 civilians who crossed his path," a prosecutor in Uvira said.

