UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soldier In Hmeimim Airbase Vehicle Dies In Road Accident In Syria - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Soldier in Hmeimim Airbase Vehicle Dies in Road Accident in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) A roadside collision involving a vehicle belonging to Russia's Hmeimim Air Base occurred in Syria on Wednesday, leaving one soldier dead, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Ural-4320 off-road vehicle slid into a ditch and collided with a structure next to the road.

"As a result of the accident, a contract soldier who was inside the cab of the vehicle died," the ministry said.

The ministry added that a technical fault might have been behind the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Syria Russia Road Vehicle Died

Recent Stories

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

46 minutes ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

2 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.