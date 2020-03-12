Soldier in Hmeimim Airbase Vehicle Dies in Road Accident in Syria - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) A roadside collision involving a vehicle belonging to Russia's Hmeimim Air Base occurred in Syria on Wednesday, leaving one soldier dead, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Ural-4320 off-road vehicle slid into a ditch and collided with a structure next to the road.

"As a result of the accident, a contract soldier who was inside the cab of the vehicle died," the ministry said.

The ministry added that a technical fault might have been behind the accident.