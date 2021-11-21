UrduPoint.com

Soldier Killed, 8 Chinese Citizens Kidnapped In Attack On Gold Mine In DRC - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:50 PM

Soldier Killed, 8 Chinese Citizens Kidnapped in Attack on Gold Mine in DRC - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) At least one military was killed and eight Chinese nationals were kidnapped in an armed attack on a gold mine in the province of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Congolese media reported Sunday.

Unknown persons attacked the gold mine belonging to Chinese company Bayond Mining in the locality of Mukera on Sunday morning, according to reports.

"Several shots were fired at the Chinese site. The military fired back and, unfortunately, one of them was killed and another one was seriously injured. The investigation continues, and we have ascertained that eight Chinese were kidnapped by these offenders," Christophe Bonanee, the head of the Mukera civil society, told the Actualite news outlet.

The administrator of the Fizi territory, Kawaya Aime, told the media that two more soldiers were kidnapped.

Related Topics

Injured Attack China Civil Society Company Democratic Republic Of The Congo SITE Sunday Gold Media

Recent Stories

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

39 minutes ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.