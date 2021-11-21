Soldier Killed, 8 Chinese Citizens Kidnapped in Attack on Gold Mine in DRC - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) At least one military was killed and eight Chinese nationals were kidnapped in an armed attack on a gold mine in the province of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Congolese media reported Sunday.

Unknown persons attacked the gold mine belonging to Chinese company Bayond Mining in the locality of Mukera on Sunday morning, according to reports.

"Several shots were fired at the Chinese site. The military fired back and, unfortunately, one of them was killed and another one was seriously injured. The investigation continues, and we have ascertained that eight Chinese were kidnapped by these offenders," Christophe Bonanee, the head of the Mukera civil society, told the Actualite news outlet.

The administrator of the Fizi territory, Kawaya Aime, told the media that two more soldiers were kidnapped.