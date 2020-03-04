UrduPoint.com
Soldier Killed By Taliban In Southern Afghanistan, Five Others Injured - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:29 PM

A soldier of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) has been killed by the Taliban in the southern province of Helmand and five others were injured, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) A soldier of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) has been killed by the Taliban in the southern province of Helmand and five others were injured, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the source, the Taliban ambushed NDS soldiers in Helmand's district of Garmsir, killing one and injuring five others.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the incident.

