Soldier Killed, Seven Other People Injured In Israeli Attack On Syria's Aleppo - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 03:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) One soldier was killed and seven other people were injured in Israel's attack on Syria's Aleppo, Syrian state television reported.
Earlier, a Syrian state television channel reported that Israel launched an attack on the outskirts of Aleppo, but Syrian air defenses shot down some of the missiles.