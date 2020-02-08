Soldier Opens Fire in Northeastern Thailand, At Least 12 Killed - Reports

A soldier opened fire in Thailand's northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday, killing at least 12 people and injuring others, Bangkok Post has reported

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A soldier opened fire in Thailand's northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday, killing at least 12 people and injuring others, Bangkok Post has reported.

According to the newspaper, the man first shot dead his commander and two others at a military camp before hijacking a Humvee and starting shooting at civilians in Mueang district of the city.

The number of those injured remains unknown.