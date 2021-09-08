MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled the positions of the Syrian government troops in the Aleppo province, one Syrian serviceman was wounded, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"One Syrian serviceman was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by terrorists of the government troops' positions in the area of the Ain Dakna locality in the Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said 23 shelling attacks by Jabhat al-Nusra were registered in the past 24 hours in the Idlib de-escalation zone.