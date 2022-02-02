UrduPoint.com

Soldiers Enter Government Palace In Guinea-Bissau - Reports

February 02, 2022

Soldiers Enter Government Palace in Guinea-Bissau - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Soldiers entered the government palace in Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday and ordered members of the cabinet to leave the building, the Portuguese Lusa news agency reported, citing a source.

Earlier on Tuesday, the sounds of gunfire were reportedly heard near the government palace in the capital city of Guinea-Bissau, where an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers was held with the participation of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam.

The Economic Community of West African States and the African Union called the events taking place in the country an attempted coup.

According to Lusa, soldiers entered the government building at 17:20 GMT. the source also said that whereabouts of the president and the prime minister are unknown.

At the same time, the RFI radio station, citing its sources, said that the president is feeling well.

