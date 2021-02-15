UrduPoint.com
Soldiers Fire Slingshots At Anti-Coup Protesters In Myanmar - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

Soldiers and police fired slingshots and rubber bullets at protesters who took to the streets in Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay on Monday to protest against the military coup, media said

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Soldiers and police fired slingshots and rubber bullets at protesters who took to the streets in Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay on Monday to protest against the military coup, media said.

Thousands of people were seen rallying outside the Central Bank of Myanmar in the afternoon to urge the staff to join the civil disobedience action, according to the Irrawaddy news website.

Trucks full of soldiers were positioned near the protest site. Photos shared by the media showed officers firing slingshots from inside the vehicles, while others walked around with long rifles at the ready.

Arrests were made, and several civilians are said to have been shot and injured.

Security forces also beat some journalists while they were reporting on the demonstration.

More rallies took place in the nation's largest city of Yangon. A large crowd of supporters of the National League for Democracy, the deposed ruling party, rallied outside its headquarters, while riot police tried to break into the office where a meeting was being held.

This follows a night of protests across the country that saw the military open fire at protesters and cut the internet nationwide. The junta said Monday it would delay the hearing in the case against Mynamar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi until Wednesday.

