Soldiers Seen Outside Burkina Faso State TV After Mutinies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 02:56 PM

Soldiers seen outside Burkina Faso state TV after mutinies

Hooded soldiers took up positions outside Burkina Faso's state TV in the capital Ouagadougou on Monday, an AFP journalist witnessed, a day after mutinies by troops prompted fears of a coup

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Hooded soldiers took up positions outside Burkina Faso's state tv in the capital Ouagadougou on Monday, an AFP journalist witnessed, a day after mutinies by troops prompted fears of a coup.

It was not immediately clear if the troops outside national broadcaster RTB were from the mutineers or had been sent in by the government of the volatile West African state.

Soldiers at several army bases across the country rebelled on Sunday, demanding the sacking of the country's military top brass and more resources for the battle against Islamist insurgents.

Shots were also heard late Sunday near the private residence of President Roch Marc Kabore in the capital and witnesses reported seeing a helicopter above it.

