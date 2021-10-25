Soldiers storm Sudan TV and radio headquarters, detain staff: ministry

Soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster and detained some employees on Monday, the information ministry said, as part of what it has called a "coup"

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Soldiers stormed the headquarters of Sudan's state broadcaster and detained some employees on Monday, the information ministry said, as part of what it has called a "coup".

"Joint military forces have stormed the tv and radio headquarters in Omdurman and detained a number of staff," the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.