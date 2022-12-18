Soldiers to Be Deployed at Several Power Plants in South Africa After Sabotage Incidents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Soldiers will be deployed at a number of power plants of South Africa's state-owned energy company Eskom following several incidents of theft and sabotage, presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya said on Sunday.

"The minister of defense (Thandi Modise) has responded positively to the request from the presidency and the minister of public enterprises (Pravin Gordhan) to deploy soldiers to power stations, mainly to Tutuka, Camden, Majuba and Grootvlei... The reason for the request is that we are still plagued by theft of diesel... We are still plagued by sabotage when critical machinery is deliberately broken," the spokesman told South African broadcaster eNCA.

A minimum of 10 military personnel will be deployed at each power station, the SABC state broadcaster reported, citing Magwenya.