Soledar Completely Destroyed, Almost No Undamaged Buildings, Structures Left - DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Soledar is completely destroyed, there are practically no undamaged buildings and structures left in the city, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said on Monday.

"As for Soledar, the city has been destroyed. The enemy inflicted maximum damage, and there were practically no undamaged buildings and structures left there," Pushilin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.