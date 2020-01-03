UrduPoint.com
Soleimani Killing To Lead To Rise Of Tensions In Middle East - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Soleimani Killing to Lead to Rise of Tensions in Middle East - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Moscow regards the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US missile strike on the outskirts of Baghdad as an irresponsible step that will lead to increased tensions throughout the middle East region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"We consider the killing of Soleimani as a result of a US missile strike in the outskirts of Baghdad as an adventurous step that will lead to increased tensions throughout the region. Soleimani devotedly served the cause of protecting Iran's national interests," a Foreign Ministry official told Sputnik.

"We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people," the official emphasized.

