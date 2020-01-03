Soleimani Was Plotting 'Big Action,' Putting Hundreds of American Lives at Risk - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hundreds of Americans may have been saved by the US decision to eliminate top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who was plotting "big actions" in the Middle East, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in televised remarks on Friday

"The American people should know, the President Trump's decision to remove Qasem Soleimani from the battlefield saved American lives. No doubt about that," Pompeo told CNN. "He was actively plotting in the region to take actions, big actions, as he described it, that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk.

He refused to elaborate, but called the Iranian threats "imminent" and added that they were located in the Middle East.

"Not just Iraq, it was throughout the region. He was using these proxy forces that he has manipulated for so long to bring so much destruction," Pompeo said.

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.