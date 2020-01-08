MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The burial ceremony for Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani has started in his hometown of Kerman, located in the country's southeast, soon after Iran's attacks on US military facilities in Iraq, Press tv reported on Wednesday.

As the attacks were launched as a retaliation to Soleimani's murder, the revenge operation is dubbed "Martyr Soleimani."

The Iranian missile attack on the US bases in Iraq started at the same time when Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad last Friday, at 1.20 a.m. local time (21:50 Tuesday GMT), a Sputnik correspondent said.