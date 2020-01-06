The daughter of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, killed in a US airstrike last week, on Monday warned the United States and President Donald Trump personally that Tehran would proceed with retaliatory actions over the assassination, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The daughter of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, killed in a US airstrike last week, on Monday warned the United States and President Donald Trump personally that Tehran would proceed with retaliatory actions over the assassination, media reported.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets on Monday to pay respects to the slain military commander. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani were present at the mourning ceremony.

"Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," Zenaib Soleimani, the daughter of the slain commander of Iran's Quds Force, said in an address, as cited by the Evening Standard newspaper.

She added that the United States and its ally Israel were facing "dark days."

In the early hours of Friday, the United States carried out an airstrike near the Baghdad airport, killing Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Muhandis.

The United States believes that both officials were behind recent attacks on military bases, as well as other activities targeting the US in the region, including organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

The killing prompted the Iranian president to warn that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime. Baghdad has condemned the attack as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, protesting the use of its territory by the US for attacks on other countries.

On Saturday, Trump said that the United States had identified 52 targets that would be struck if Iran attacks US individuals or assets.

The international community has called on the US and Iran to calm down.