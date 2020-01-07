UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soleimani's Death Likely To Strengthen Islamic State - Ex-White House Aide

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:42 PM

Soleimani's Death Likely to Strengthen Islamic State - Ex-White House Aide

The US targeted assassination of Iran's top commander will likely boost the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and Shia militia factions inside Iraq, former White House National Security Council Adviser Gwenyth Todd told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The US targeted assassination of Iran's top commander will likely boost the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and Shia militia factions inside Iraq, former White House National Security Council Adviser Gwenyth Todd told Sputnik.

Trump administration officials will brief lawmakers later on Tuesday on so-called intelligence that Qesem Soleimani, former head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds force, had been plotting attacks on Americans. Some lawmakers briefed on the materials do not believe there was an imminent threat to US interests to justify authorizing the drone strike that killed Soleimani near the Baghdad airport on January 3.

"ISIS [IS] can only benefit from Soleimani's killing thanks to the false hope created among non-Shia and the inevitable retaliation against them by Iran-backed Shia militias," Todd, who served as a middle East adviser for the Clinton administration, said.

"ISIS will be strengthened but so will the Iranian militias."

Shortly after Soleimani's death, the Baghdad government praised the Iranian commander's role in fighting IS, while the Iraqi parliament voted to expel US-led coalition forces from the country.

Todd said Iraqi Sunnis might hope the United States helps protect them against growing Shia and Iranian dominance. However, when Sunnis inevitably discover the Trump administration is not prepared to defend them, IS recruiting numbers will almost certainly go up among moderates, she said.

"Non-Shia Iraqis... feel that they are in serious trouble and are fighting back. In such a situation, the line between ISIS and normal oppositionists becomes blurred," the former White House adviser added.

Thousands of people across Iran have been taking to the streets in recent days to publicly mourn Soleimani's death. Tehran, meanwhile, has pledged to avenge the assassination.

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Iran Russia Parliament White House ISIS Iraq Trump Tehran Baghdad United States Middle East January From Government Top Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed emphasises UAE&#039;s solidarity ..

16 minutes ago

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Manages to Get ..

4 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed witnesses graduation of second bat ..

31 minutes ago

Two policemen killed, two injured in firing incide ..

4 minutes ago

Digitalization biggest challenge for media in rece ..

4 minutes ago

15% reduction in drugs prices announced

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.