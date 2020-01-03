UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soleimani's Death To Boost International Resistance To US Policy -Iranian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:20 AM

Soleimani's Death to Boost International Resistance to US Policy -Iranian Foreign Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The killing of Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, by the US strikes in Baghdad will boost the international resistance to the US policy in the middle East and the rest of the world, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

"The recklessness of the United States and US terrorist forces, who killed Commander Soleimani - this hero, who died as a hero, a martyr and the leader of the fight against terrorism and extremism - will undoubtedly boost the resistance [to the US policy] in the region and whole world," Zarif said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry's statement.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Died Baghdad United States Middle East

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2020 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Iran Top Commander killed in US airstrike at Baghd ..

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

11 hours ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

11 hours ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.