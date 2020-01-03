TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The killing of Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, by the US strikes in Baghdad will boost the international resistance to the US policy in the middle East and the rest of the world, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

"The recklessness of the United States and US terrorist forces, who killed Commander Soleimani - this hero, who died as a hero, a martyr and the leader of the fight against terrorism and extremism - will undoubtedly boost the resistance [to the US policy] in the region and whole world," Zarif said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry's statement.