Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

Kerman, Iran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :"We'll give our lives for General Soleimani and we'll avenge him," said the survivor of a stampede that crushed to death dozens of mourners in the Iranian city of Kerman.

Citizens thronged Qasem Soleimani's hometown on Tuesday, many of them baying for blood to avenge the US air strike that killed the Iranian military commander.

But the solemn funeral procession turned tragic when crowds overwhelmed the streets, leading to a crush that claimed more than 50 lives and forced the postponement of the general's burial.

"People rushed at us so hard that I had to run away, but a bike went over my foot and broke it," Arsalan Farzamimoqadam, a 28-year-old survivor, told AFP at a Kerman hospital.

"America can't do a damn thing, and we'll get our revenge," he added, seemingly undeterred about the deadly chaos as he groaned in pain.

A hugely popular figure in Iran, Soleimani was killed Friday in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

The assassination ordered by US President Donald Trump triggered a fresh spike in tensions between Tehran and Washington and raised fears of a new middle East war.

Outside Kerman's Bahonar hospital a woman wailed uncontrollably after losing a loved one, with her family trying to console her.

Nearby, a nurse cried with joy as her teenage son -- presumed to be missing in the ceremony -- was found by friends and returned to her.

- 'So many people' - An enormous sea of people dressed in black brought Kerman to a standstill, mirroring scenes already witnessed in Ahvaz, Tehran, Qom and Mashhad.

"No compromise, no submission, revenge!" they yelled as they tried to catch a glimpse of Soleimani's coffin.

As the funeral cortege passed, mourners threw scarves on top of the truck carrying the casket to have them blessed by the blood of a "martyr".

The crowd shifted slowly as the truck edged forward.

In a nearby alley, people were pushed back violently as the cortege passed, another survivor told AFP, with the crowd trampling on dozens of men, women and children.

"Some held hands together, trying to open a path to Shariati Street (which was closed), and then pushed the people back into an alley," said Ali Salaji.

"There were so many people in the alley, all thrown on top of each other, and killed." Ali said he tried to protect a woman and her young daughter from the stampede by shielding them, but they died under his body before medics arrived.

The medics "couldn't do any more. When they finally lifted me I passed out", he said.

Outside the hospital, a man put up lists with Names of the dead and injured as worried families searched for loved ones.

- 'We are all Soleimani' - A war veteran on the sidelines of the procession paid tribute to the slain general.

"He was a great man. We can't all be like him... It's near impossible to replace him, but his flag won't fall," said Hemmat Dehghan.

"We are all Soleimani," the 56-year-old war veteran told AFP.

"Revenge, only revenge. Revenge however officials see fit. We've fallen from our horse but not from our principles." Chants in isolated areas suddenly turned to a chorus of "revenge, revenge!" as drummers started beating to a rhythm usually played in mourning for Imam Hussein, the Shiite martyr.

Some took to rooftops to escape the tightly packed streets which were dotted with huge crimson flags, daubed with "severe revenge" in bold, black font.

A huge poster adorning the side of a four-storey shopping mall similarly read "Severe revenge awaits" Soleimani's killers.

But not everyone called for a military conflict with the US.

"War is certainly a last resort. Nobody supports war," said Dorani, a 45-year-old woman who gave only her surname.

"This was America's ruse, to anger Iranians and drag us to war, but it won't work," she said, adding she would do whatever the supreme leader orders.

"Today is the funeral of Iran and islam's great general, and us Kermanis are immensely proud."