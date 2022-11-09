UrduPoint.com

'Solidity' Of US-Canadian Relations To Persist Despite Midterm Results - Trudeau

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

'Solidity' of US-Canadian Relations to Persist Despite Midterm Results - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Canadian government expects the "friendship and solidity" of its relationship with the United States will persevere regardless of the midterm election results, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"We have worked through very different configurations of administrations in the past and the friendship and the solidity of the relationship between Canada and the United States will continue regardless of whatever happens in the midterms," Trudeau said during a press conference.

Trudeau said that Canada would continue its work with the US government and Congress on common issues, notably job creation and economic growth, things that "matter to Canadians".

The comment was in response to whether Canada is concerned that a Republican Congress would see more "protectionist" economic policies from Washington.

The midterm elections, which are being held today, will determine who will control the Congress, with Republicans expected to seize the US House from the Democrats and possibly the Senate as well.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to various statewide and local positions.

Related Topics

Election Senate Prime Minister Washington Canada Job United States Justin Trudeau Democrats Congress From Government

