Solo Show By Fauzia Minallah Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 07:03 PM

A solo show exploring nature and the power of important characteristics of the femininity of the universe by Fauzia Minallah concluded here Friday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

The thought provoking retrospective exhibition is the collection throughout the years of Fauzia's art practice. The show highlighted the power of important characteristics of the femininity of the universe existing in nature and the relation of living beings with it.

Fauzia's Depiction of nature can be defined as an intellectual thought about spirituality, her practice does not only simply display the beauty of the natural world around us, but also it invites the viewers to open their minds to philosophical ideas about our own connection to nature and beyond.� The exhibition also paid tribute to Noor�Mukaddam as the artist painted portraits of Noor and other girls who faced violence in other parts of the country.

Fauzia paints, sculpts and installs works in various materials and settings, to document, predict and warn. She also tries to point to a sustainable path the human species can take. A multi-faceted and talented artist, she has been showing her work in Pakistan and abroad ever since 1980.

For Fauzia, it is not only the Earth that is a giving mother, the trees are feminine too. A tree-hugger herself, she gets her inspiration from the large and ancient trees that have nurtured our land, and finds inspiration from other tenacious Pakistani women.

A large number of people including artists, VIPs, government officials visited the exhibition and students also visited the show and interviewed the artist about her techniques and practice.

PNCA is dedicated to promoting Pakistani Art on Local and National scale. Our elevated and unique programs that present traditional and contemporary art practices reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as supports the professional development of the artist. PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists. This exhibition will continue till March 16, said the organizers.

