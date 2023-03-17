Solo show by Fauzia Minallah concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :A solo show exploring nature and the power of important characteristics of the femininity of the universe by Fauzia Minallah concluded here Friday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The thought provoking retrospective exhibition is the collection throughout the years of Fauzia's art practice. The show highlighted the power of important characteristics of the femininity of the universe existing in nature and the relation of living beings with it.

Fauzia's Depiction of nature can be defined as an intellectual thought about spirituality, her practice does not only simply display the beauty of the natural world around us, but also it invites the viewers to open their minds to philosophical ideas about our own connection to nature and beyond.� The exhibition also paid tribute to Noor�Mukaddam as the artist painted portraits of Noor and other girls who faced violence in other parts of the country.

Fauzia paints, sculpts and installs works in various materials and settings, to document, predict and warn. She also tries to point to a sustainable path the human species can take. A multi-faceted and talented artist, she has been showing her work in Pakistan and abroad ever since 1980.

For Fauzia, it is not only the Earth that is a giving mother, the trees are feminine too. A tree-hugger herself, she gets her inspiration from the large and ancient trees that have nurtured our land, and finds inspiration from other tenacious Pakistani women.

A large number of people including artists, VIPs, government officials visited the exhibition and students also visited the show and interviewed the artist about her techniques and practice.

PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists. This exhibition will continue till March 16, said the organizers.