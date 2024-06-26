Solomon Island asks Australia to help expand its police force

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele on Wednesday met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Canberra and asked him to help his country in expanding its police force.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues, including economy, climate, security and investment, according to a joint statement issued by the Australian Prime Minister's office.

"The leaders discussed the request from the Solomon Islands to Australia to assist in growing and building the capability of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, including the Solomon Islands government’s ambition to increase its police force from 1,500 to 3,000 officers," it said.

This is Premier Manele’s first foreign visit after the April elections in his country and he is expected to visit Beijing next month.

"I am so pleased that you have chosen Australia as the first place you have visited as prime minister following your election," Albanese said while addressing a joint news conference along with Manele.

The Australian premier also assured Manele that his country would continue to support Solomon Islands development.

The two leaders also agreed to work together to tackle the impacts of climate change through support for the "Pacific Resilience Facility" and a Pacific-led and owned climate finance facility.

In 2022, the Solomon Islands signed a security agreement with China that pushed Australia, the US and New Zealand to step up their cooperations with Pacific Island countries to counter China's growing influence in the region.

Later, the US also signed a bilateral defense pact with Papua New Guinea.