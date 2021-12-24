UrduPoint.com

Central authorities of the Solomon Islands have accepted China's offer to equip police with riot control equipment and are awaiting six Chinese coordinators to train police forces, the government said

"The Government has agreed to accept the Peoples' Republic of China's offer of riot equipment and six Police Liaison Officers to equip and train Royal Solomon Islands Police Force with the skill sets complimenting ongoing training received under existing bilateral assistance," the authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

The supplied riot equipment will include shields, helmets, batons and other non lethal gears.

The government believes that they will enhance the ability of police to confront future threats.

In November, a series of violent protests erupted in the capital of the Solomon Islands demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. The unrest claimed three lives while over 100 arrests were made. The situation was stabilized with the arrival of foreign forces, including troops and police from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

On December 23, Australia announced the withdrawal of its peacekeeping forces from the Solomon Islands within 48 hours.

