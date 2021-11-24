UrduPoint.com

Solomon Islands' Capital Under Curfew After Protesters Try To Storm Parliament: Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:53 PM

Solomon Islands' capital under curfew after protesters try to storm parliament: police

The Solomon Islands' capital Honiara was placed under curfew Wednesday after protesters attempted to storm the Pacific island nation's parliament, police said

Honiara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Solomon Islands' capital Honiara was placed under curfew Wednesday after protesters attempted to storm the Pacific island nation's parliament, police said.

Police fired tear gas at the protesters, who had set alight buildings, partly burning down a police station and a hut near the parliament building, a police spokesman said.

Related Topics

Storm Police Police Station Parliament Honiara Solomon Islands Gas

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik will miss upcoming T20I home series a ..

Shoaib Malik will miss upcoming T20I home series against West Indies

6 minutes ago
 Migrants Make Attempts to Cross Poland-Belarus Bor ..

Migrants Make Attempts to Cross Poland-Belarus Border - Warsaw

2 minutes ago
 ECC to decide about revision of petroleum dealers' ..

ECC to decide about revision of petroleum dealers' margin: Hammad

2 minutes ago
 Parties in talks for new German coalition to unvei ..

Parties in talks for new German coalition to unveil deal

2 minutes ago
 China to Release Oil From Reserves in Accordance W ..

China to Release Oil From Reserves in Accordance With Its Own Needs - Foreign Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Sanctuary Mandela, ex-president's home turned into ..

Sanctuary Mandela, ex-president's home turned into boutique hotel

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.