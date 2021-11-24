Solomon Islands' capital under curfew after protesters try to storm parliament: police

The Solomon Islands' capital Honiara was placed under curfew Wednesday after protesters attempted to storm the Pacific island nation's parliament, police said

Honiara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Solomon Islands' capital Honiara was placed under curfew Wednesday after protesters attempted to storm the Pacific island nation's parliament, police said.

Police fired tear gas at the protesters, who had set alight buildings, partly burning down a police station and a hut near the parliament building, a police spokesman said.