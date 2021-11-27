Solomon Islands Opposition Plans No-Confidence Vote Against Prime Minister - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The Solomon Islands' opposition leader, Matthew Wale, announced on Saturday that he would be filing a motion of no confidence against the prime minister, Manasseh Sogavare, who failed to provide a political solution after the country's capital Honiara faced a wave of riots, national media reported.

The long-standing animosity of the most populous Malaita island toward the central government on the Guadalcanal island escalated in 2019, when the Sogavare government switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. Tensions rose further as the country plunged into the pandemic crisis and Malaita people accused the government of neglect and failure to curb unemployment.

Earlier this week, thousands of people, many of whom traveled from Malaita, tried to storm Sogavare's residence in Honiara and demanded him to resign. Over 100 people were arrested.

According to Solomon Times, Wale reached out to several members of Parliament in search for a solution to the riots. The opposition leader also asked people who were involved in violence to stop.

Wale thanked the police commissioner who had done everything in his power to calm down the protests, as well as the Australian government, which sent troops to the islands that supported the police.

Sogavare blames foreign powers for the unrest.