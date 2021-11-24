UrduPoint.com

Solomon Islands Parliament Building Set On Fire During Riots - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

A building on the premises of the Solomon Islands parliament in Oceania was set on fire during riots and clashes with police in the capital Honiara on Wednesday, media reported

Almost 1,000 people mostly from the Malaita Province gathered outside the parliament, calling for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down, the Solomon Islands Herald reported. The unrest was sparked by the refusal of some of the provincial governments to follow the government in recognizing China over Taiwan.

The Solomon police have dispersed the large crowds using tear gas and rubber bullets.

According to the Herald, a ceremonial leaf hut in close proximity to the hut and a traffic police station in the capital were set on fire.

Residents have left the protest site, while schools have closed and organizations have suspended their services, the broadcaster reported.

Beijing opened an embassy in Honiara last September after the Solomon Islands government switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China.

