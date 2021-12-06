Solomon Islands PM survives no confidence vote: parliament

Embattled Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare survived a no-confidence vote Monday, after accusing "Taiwan's agents" of orchestrating recent political violence that plunged the Pacific island nation into crisis

After a fiery day-long debate, parliament Speaker John Patteson Oti said the opposition's move to oust Sogavare had been defeated by 32 votes to 15.