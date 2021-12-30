Solomon Islands Police Receive Riot Control Equipment From China - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have received riot control equipment from China as part of the assistance provided by Beijing to enhance the ability of local law enforcement officers to confront future threats, the government said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have received riot control equipment from China as part of the assistance provided by Beijing to enhance the ability of local law enforcement officers to confront future threats, the government said on Thursday.

"The Royal Solomon Island Police Force have officially received riot equipment from Peoples' Republic of China (PRC) during a small handing over ceremony at the Henderson International Airport last night (29 December 2021)," the authorities said in a statement.

According to the government, the riot equipment includes shields, helmets, batons and other non-lethal gear.

"The riot equipment is a need to strengthen RSIPF capability and capacity to respond to future unrest," Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau said in the statement.

In November, a series of violent protests erupted in the capital of the Solomon Islands, Honiara, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. The protests were primarily fueled by residents of the Malaita province dissatisfied with the government's policy course of developing relations with Beijing instead of Taiwan.

The unrest claimed three lives while over 100 arrests were made. The situation was stabilized with the arrival of foreign forces, including troops and police from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.