Solomon Islands Registers 1st COVID-19 Case - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The Solomon Islands has registered its first case of the coronavirus disease, the country's Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said on Saturday.

According to Sogavare, a student who returned on board the repatriation flight from the Philippines tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine check.

"Government is well aware of the risks, keeping them there expose them to higher risk. There will be no lockdown as I have faith in our systems, if a lock down is required the public will be informed. For now all qurantine stations are a no go zone. Let us stand United," the prime minister said, as quoted by the Solomon Times newspaper.

Prior to leaving for the Solomon Islands, the student tested negative for COVID-19, Sogavare noted, adding that the country's Health Ministry was now tracking the patient's contacts.