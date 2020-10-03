UrduPoint.com
Solomon Islands Registers 1st COVID-19 Case - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:23 PM

The Solomon Islands has registered its first case of the coronavirus disease, the country's Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020)

According to Sogavare, a student who returned on board the repatriation flight from the Philippines tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine check.

"Government is well aware of the risks, keeping them there expose them to higher risk. There will be no lockdown as I have faith in our systems, if a lock down is required the public will be informed. For now all qurantine stations are a no go zone. Let us stand United," the prime minister said, as quoted by the Solomon Times newspaper.

Prior to leaving for the Solomon Islands, the student tested negative for COVID-19, Sogavare noted, adding that the country's Health Ministry was now tracking the patient's contacts.

