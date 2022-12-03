UrduPoint.com

Solution To Ukrainian Crisis Should Include Deal Between Russia, US - Austrian Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) A sustainable peaceful solution to the situation in Ukraine should include an agreement between the United States and Russia, former Austrian Ambassador to Russia and director of the Vienna school of International Studies Emil Brix said on Saturday.

"It is clear that a stable solution (to the Ukrainian crisis) should include an agreement between the US and Russia, as NATO also plays a role in this conflict, and we should ensure that the Russian side will not use nuclear weapons. Both can be clarified only during negotiations between Russia and the US," the diplomat told Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung.

Brix admitted, however, there have been no good signals on the matter, since Moscow has postponed the talks scheduled between the two countries on disarmament, whereas the US is focusing its attention on deterrence to prevent the use of nuclear arms.

The former Austrian ambassador also noted that from the EU perspective the existence of Ukraine should also be ensured, with certain guaranties provided to Kiev.

One of these guaranties could be Ukraine's defense capabilities "vis-a-vis Russia like it is enshrined in every neutral state."

"It would mean that Ukraine should be so equipped that it could stand up to Russia militarily," Brix added.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been and continues to remain open to negotiations on Ukraine, as evident from his attempts to initiate dialogue with the US, NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe even before the start of hostilities.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said he was willing to talk to Putin if there was a sincere interest to end the conflict in Ukraine. However, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said later in the week that by saying this Biden had not indicated that now was the time to hold negotiations with the Russian president.

