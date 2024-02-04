Solutions By Stc Completes Acquisition Of 40% Of Devoteam Middle East
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Solutions by stc, the enabler of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and the region, has completed the acquisition of 40% of Devoteam middle East, a subsidiary of the globally renowned Devoteam Group, a leader in digital consulting, according to a press release from stc.
The total value of Devoteam Middle East is approximately SAR741.7 million.
This acquisition was done after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; it solidifies the formalization of the deal issued by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom.
Solutions by stc had signed a binding offer and first unveiled details of the transaction in June 2023.
According to the release, this strategic acquisition seamlessly aligns with the growth trajectory outlined by stc Group and Solutions by stc, which focuses on expanding into new markets and emerging business sectors.
The move “strategically positions both entities to capitalize on investment opportunities within the dynamic landscapes of the information and communication technology sector across the Kingdom and the broader region”, according to the release.
Solutions by stc CEO Eng. Omer Abdullah Alnomany said: "This acquisition marks a strategic alliance between Solutions by stc and Devoteam Middle East, paving the way for a broader and more diversified business portfolio for both organizations. Our collaborative efforts will deliver seamlessly integrated and innovative services, adhering to the highest digital standards to meet evolving market demands for technological products and digital solutions within the Kingdom and the wider region."
The move, he said, “empowers clients of both companies to navigate the continuous evolution and innovation in technology services and digital products, expediting their digital transformation journeys toward business growth and sustainability”.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
Death toll rises to 51 in Chile forest fires6 minutes ago
-
Colombo Port records over 27 pct increase in transshipment volumes in January46 minutes ago
-
25,000 fragments of artifacts from early Islamic Era discovered through Jeddah Historic District pro ..46 minutes ago
-
2 pilots die in helicopter crash in southeast Türkiye1 hour ago
-
Turkey quake survivors seek justice one year on1 hour ago
-
Cricket: India v England 2nd Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Afghanistan fight back with record partnership in Sri Lanka Test1 hour ago
-
KSrelief continues food basket distribution in Gaza strip2 hours ago
-
The Custodian of the two holy mosques congratulates president of Sri Lanka on national day2 hours ago
-
Turkey commemorates its worst disaster of modern times2 hours ago
-
Afghanistan trail Sri Lanka by 206 runs in one-off Test2 hours ago
-
Williamson, Ravindra centuries punish depleted South Africa2 hours ago