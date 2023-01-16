UrduPoint.com

Somali Army Captures Port From Al-Shabaab Terrorists - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Somali Army Captures Port From Al-Shabaab Terrorists - Reports

The Somali armed forces have captured the strategically important port town of Harardere, which was under the control of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group (banned in Russia), local media reported on Monday, citing the country's defense minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The Somali armed forces have captured the strategically important port town of Harardere, which was under the control of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group (banned in Russia), local media reported on Monday, citing the country's defense minister.

Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur confirmed that the country's army and locals have seized the strategic coastal town of Harardhere in Mudug region. It was the last district in the region that was under al-Shabaab's control, Somali National Television reported.

It added that Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre thanked the army and locals for taking control of the port.

Al-Shabaab is a Somali-based Islamist insurgent group with links to the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia). The group has long been leading an insurgency against the Somalian Federal government, staging numerous attacks in an effort to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Army Russia Media TV Government

Recent Stories

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation wi ..

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Morocco

9 minutes ago
 Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - ..

Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - Central Bank's Report

4 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiative ..

DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiatives at World Future Energy Summi ..

24 minutes ago
 More opportunities ahead for Pakistan after 10 yea ..

More opportunities ahead for Pakistan after 10 years of BRI: Federal Minister fo ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI's self proclaimed popularity shattered in Sind ..

PTI's self proclaimed popularity shattered in Sindh LG polls: State Minister for ..

4 minutes ago
 Marks and Spencer plans 3,400 new jobs after Covid ..

Marks and Spencer plans 3,400 new jobs after Covid axe

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.