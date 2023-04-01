Somali Army Neutralizes 14 Al-Shabab Militants Trying to Attack Military Base - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The government forces of Somalia neutralized 14 militants of the radical Islamic group al-Shabab (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), who tried to attack a Somali army base in the region of Bay, Mustaqbal Media news outlet reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The engagement took place 4.3 miles south of the city of Baidoa, the report said.

The Somali troops killed all militants that took part in the attack on the army camp, according to Mustaqbal Media.

Al-Shabab pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda in 2009 and became an affiliate in 2012, now generating around $100 million per year for the terrorist network, according to the US Treasury Department. The group has waged an armed struggle against the Mogadishu-based Federal government, engaging in terrorist attacks and disrupting UN humanitarian aid deliveries in the country. Al-Shabab still controls large areas in central and southern Somalia.