UrduPoint.com

Somali Army Neutralizes 14 Al-Shabab Militants Trying To Attack Military Base - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Somali Army Neutralizes 14 Al-Shabab Militants Trying to Attack Military Base - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The government forces of Somalia neutralized 14 militants of the radical Islamic group al-Shabab (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), who tried to attack a Somali army base in the region of Bay, Mustaqbal Media news outlet reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The engagement took place 4.3 miles south of the city of Baidoa, the report said.

The Somali troops killed all militants that took part in the attack on the army camp, according to Mustaqbal Media.

Al-Shabab pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda in 2009 and became an affiliate in 2012, now generating around $100 million per year for the terrorist network, according to the US Treasury Department. The group has waged an armed struggle against the Mogadishu-based Federal government, engaging in terrorist attacks and disrupting UN humanitarian aid deliveries in the country. Al-Shabab still controls large areas in central and southern Somalia.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Terrorist Militants Army United Nations Russia Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ so ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Pace is Everything’ social media campaign

49 minutes ago
 Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

1 hour ago
 Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Se ..

Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Sensory Awareness Course’ on D ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten ba ..

Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten banks to enhance security and ta ..

1 hour ago
 MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dub ..

MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dubai

1 hour ago
 China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge i ..

China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge in 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.