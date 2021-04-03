Somali Army Repels Attack by Al-Shabaab Terrorists - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOGADISHU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) The Somali armed forces have repelled an attack by the Al-Shabaab group (a part of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in the country's south, the Garowe Online news website reported on Saturday, citing the national army.

The terrorists planned to attack Awdheegle and Bariire districts in the Lower Shabelle region.

The army is said to have prevented the jihadist group from using explosives in the attack.

The radical Islamist group has long been leading insurgency against the Somalian Federal government, staging numerous attacks in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.