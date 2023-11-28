Open Menu

Somali Education Champion Wins UN Refugee Prize

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Somali education champion wins UN refugee prize

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A former Somali refugee intent on bringing books and education to his compatriots languishing in sprawling camps in Kenya was on Tuesday named the winner of the UN refugee agency's prestigious Nansen Award.

Abdullahi Mire, 36, was hailed for championing the right to education by putting 100,000 books in the hands of children in Kenya's crowded Dadaab refugee camps.

"A book can change someone's future," Mire told AFP in an interview.

"I want every child who is displaced to get the opportunity of education.

"

Announcing the prize, United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi described Mire in a statement as "living proof that transformative ideas can spring from within displaced communities".

Mire was born in Somalia, but amid unrest there his family fled to Kenya when he was a young child.

He spent 23 years in Dadaab -- a sprawling complex of three camps that were initially built in the 1990s to host some 90,000 refugees, but which today are home to around 370,000, according to UN figures.

