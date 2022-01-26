Somali forces kill 20 al-Shabab militants

(@FahadShabbir)

MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Somali National Army (SNA) on Wednesday killed 20 al-Shabab militants and recovered weapons after conducting an operation against the militants near Dhusamareb town in central part of Somalia.

Odowa Yusuf Rage, SNA chief commander, told Somali National news Agency that the army found explosive devices which the militants were planning to launch attacks in the town.

"SNA forces killed 20 al-Shabab militants and recovered weapons, mainly explosives, during a military operation near Dhusamareb town on Wednesday morning," Rage said, adding that this is the second time in this week that the army thwarted terrorists' plot to mount attacks in the region.

Rage said the army will pursue them until they are flushed out of the region.

The latest onslaught on the terror group comes as the country is holding elections for some of the seats of Federal Parliament's House of People.

The move comes amid intensified operations by Somali forces against al-Shabab extremists in central and southern regions where the militants still hold swathes of rural areas conducting ambushes and planting land mines.