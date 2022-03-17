UrduPoint.com

Somali Forces Kill Suicide Bomber, Seize Vehicle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Somali forces kill suicide bomber, seize vehicle

Somali National Army (SNA) said Thursday its special forces, Danab, killed a suicide bomber and seized a vehicle laden with explosive devices in the southern region of Kimsayo on Wednesday

MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Somali National Army (SNA) said Thursday its special forces, Danab, killed a suicide bomber and seized a vehicle laden with explosive devices in the southern region of Kimsayo on Wednesday.

Radio Mogadishu reported that two other al-Shabab terrorists responsible for coordinating roadside blasts were killed after detonating three landmines during the string operation carried out in Beer Xaani and Gabdhoole areas, about 40 km from Kismayo.

"Somali National Army has captured explosives-laden vehicle and killed its driver who was believed to be a suicide bomber near Berhano village under Kimsayo district on Wednesday," the state-owned radio reported.

Military officials said the driver who was believed to be a suicide bomber could have been planning to carry out attacks on delegates who are due to elect members of the Lower House in Kismayo.

Somalia, which has already missed several deadlines, expects to complete the remaining 39 of 275 seats in Hirshabelle, Jubaland and Puntland states by the end of the month.

Al-Shabab militants who have vowed to disrupt the ongoing electoral process have staged a series of attacks, targeting delegates in bid to disrupt the electoral process. Enditem

Related Topics

Militants Army Osama Bin Laden Driver Vehicle Suicide Mogadishu From

Recent Stories

Govt adopting environment friendly approach for ne ..

Govt adopting environment friendly approach for new urban projects: PM

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day observed at UVAS

Pakistan Day observed at UVAS

17 minutes ago
 Austrian FM expresses desire to expand political, ..

Austrian FM expresses desire to expand political, economic ties with Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Fish communities lose color as coral reefs decline ..

Fish communities lose color as coral reefs decline,shows Aussie research

1 minute ago
 Visitor arrivals in Macao rise 53.5 pct in Februar ..

Visitor arrivals in Macao rise 53.5 pct in February

25 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan urges expatriates to make safe inves ..

PM Imran Khan urges expatriates to make safe investment in CBD, RUDA projects

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>