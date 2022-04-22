UrduPoint.com

Somali Foreign Minister Faces Assassination Attempt, Remains Unharmed - Reports

April 22, 2022

Somali Foreign Minister Faces Assassination Attempt, Remains Unharmed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Somali Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali said that he had faced an assassination attempt in the central city of Galkayo but remained unharmed, media reported.

According to the Shabelle Media Network, the attack was committed by the forces of the separatist Puntland region when the foreign minister had a dinner with his family.

The incident left one bodyguard killed and one more person injured.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the Federal government as the only legitimate authority in the country, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several other areas. The rest of Somalia is controlled by self-governed or unrecognized state entities, including the unrecognized Republic of Somaliland in the north and the autonomous Puntland region in the northeast.

