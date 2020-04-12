UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Somali Justice Minister Dies From COVID-19 In Mogadishu - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Somali Justice Minister Dies From COVID-19 in Mogadishu - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Justice Minister of the autonomous Hirshabelle region in south-central Somalia, Khalif Mumin Tohow, has died from the COVID-19, a day after having been tested positive for coronavirus, local media reported on Sunday.

According to Somalia's Garowe Online news outlet, the minister was taken to a hospital in Mogadishu on Saturday with the diagnosed coronavirus infection. Tohow was said to be in critical condition.

Other local media reported that the official had recently returned from the United Kingdom, where the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at almost 80,000.

This is the second reported coronavirus-related death in Somalia. The first fatal case was announced on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Horn of Africa nation stands at 21.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Died Mogadishu United Kingdom Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening cen ..

1 hour ago

UAE Football Association extends suspension of foo ..

1 hour ago

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

3 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

3 hours ago

Dependence on financial success alone leads to lon ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.