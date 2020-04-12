Somali Justice Minister Dies From COVID-19 in Mogadishu - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Justice Minister of the autonomous Hirshabelle region in south-central Somalia, Khalif Mumin Tohow, has died from the COVID-19, a day after having been tested positive for coronavirus, local media reported on Sunday.

According to Somalia's Garowe Online news outlet, the minister was taken to a hospital in Mogadishu on Saturday with the diagnosed coronavirus infection. Tohow was said to be in critical condition.

Other local media reported that the official had recently returned from the United Kingdom, where the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at almost 80,000.

This is the second reported coronavirus-related death in Somalia. The first fatal case was announced on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Horn of Africa nation stands at 21.