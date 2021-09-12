UrduPoint.com

Somali Man Injures 5 People, Including Child, In Bus Stabbing Attack In Italy - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) A Somali citizen injured five people in a stabbing attack in Rimini, in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, Corriere di Bologna reports.

The attack occurred shortly after 7 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) on Saturday.

The 26-year-old suspect was traveling without a ticket on a bus going from Riccione to Rimini.

He first stabbed two women who were checking tickets and then injured three passengers, including a 5-year-old boy, before leaving the vehicle.

Police arrested the suspect after he unsuccessfully tried to seize a vehicle and then fled by foot.

According to Corriere di Bologna, the suspect appears to have no links to terrorist or extremist organizations. Investigators do not rule out that he was under the influence of drugs. The Somali citizen had recently arrived in Europe and applied for refugee status a few months ago.

