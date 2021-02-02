Somali Militants Launch Mortar Attack on Compound Containing President - Reports

Militants in Somalia have launched a barrage of mortar attacks in the town of Dhusamareb, where President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Galmudug regional officials have been locked in talks to resolve an electoral dispute, domestic media outlets said on Tuesday

Regional officials told the Somali Guardian news portal that almost 10 mortar shells hit the town's presidential palace, police station, and airport, adding that none of the projectiles exploded in the compound where the president was based.

According to the portal, the Al-Shabaab militant group, which has links to Al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least four civilians were injured in the mortar strikes, the Garowe Online portal reported.

Several Somali regional leaders have raised objection to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble's electoral commission appointments in the run up to the African country's presidential election on February 8.