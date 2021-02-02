UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Somali Militants Launch Mortar Attack On Compound Containing President - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:37 PM

Somali Militants Launch Mortar Attack on Compound Containing President - Reports

Militants in Somalia have launched a barrage of mortar attacks in the town of Dhusamareb, where President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Galmudug regional officials have been locked in talks to resolve an electoral dispute, domestic media outlets said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Militants in Somalia have launched a barrage of mortar attacks in the town of Dhusamareb, where President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Galmudug regional officials have been locked in talks to resolve an electoral dispute, domestic media outlets said on Tuesday.

Regional officials told the Somali Guardian news portal that almost 10 mortar shells hit the town's presidential palace, police station, and airport, adding that none of the projectiles exploded in the compound where the president was based.

According to the portal, the Al-Shabaab militant group, which has links to Al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least four civilians were injured in the mortar strikes, the Garowe Online portal reported.

Several Somali regional leaders have raised objection to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble's electoral commission appointments in the run up to the African country's presidential election on February 8.

Related Topics

Election Somalia Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Prime Minister Russia Police Station February Media Airport

Recent Stories

PM makes conditional offers to resign

15 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

16 minutes ago

Chairman of DP World visits Dubai International Ai ..

33 minutes ago

SC issues notices to AGP, foreign office, other re ..

6 minutes ago

PESCO takes action against 22 power pilferers

6 minutes ago

KP govt finalizes arrangements to observe 'Kashmir ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.