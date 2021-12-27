Somali Opposition Plans to Block Roads Leading to Presidential Residence - Reports

Armed opposition groups are planning to block roads leading to the residence of President Mohamed Farmaajo in the Somali capital of Mogadishu after the ousting of his political rival, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, the Somali Guardian reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Armed opposition groups are planning to block roads leading to the residence of President Mohamed Farmaajo in the Somali capital of Mogadishu after the ousting of his political rival, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, the Somali Guardian reported on Monday, citing sources.

Heavily armed groups have entered parts of Mogadishu and intend to block roads leading to the presidential residence, the sources told the Somali Guardian. Armored combat vehicles have been stationed at the gates of the residence, the newspaper said.

Earlier on Monday, Farmaajo dismissed Roble over accusations of land grabbing from the country's naval forces for personal gain. The president also said Roble has tried to undermine the ongoing corruption investigation into the issue, while the prime minister has denied all allegations.

The military reportedly sided with Roble, calling Farmaajo's actions a coup attempt.

Embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom have called for de-escalation of the conflict before it leads to further deterioration of the political and security situation in the country.

The events became the most recent development in the long-standing feud between Farmaajo and Roble. In September, Somali media reported that the president had temporarily suspended operations at the prime minister's office due to disagreements over the resignation of the head of national intelligence. The sides settled their differences a month later and agreed to accelerate preparations for the elections, of which Roble has been put in charge.

The country's legislative elections were scheduled to take place from October 1 to November 20, but the plan fell through.