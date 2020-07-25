UrduPoint.com
Somali Parliament Votes To Oust Prime Minister - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Somali Parliament Votes to Oust Prime Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The Somali parliament unseated Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire in a 170-8 no-confidence vote on Saturday, Garowe Online reported.

The parliament speaker urged the president to appoint a new prime minister. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed pledged to do it soon.

According to the news website, the ouster came amid strong differences between Khaire and the president over the timing and model of the general election, which is to become the first popular vote in the country since 1969.

Khaire earlier joined regional leaders who have spoken against introducing universal suffrage in the upcoming election, saying that it would lead to another election delay and extend the current leadership's mandate. They offered to find another inclusive, alternative model for the upcoming election instead.

