Somali Parliament's Lower House Unanimously Approves New Cabinet - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The House of People, the lower house of the Somali parliament, has unanimously approved a new cabinet of ministers, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said on Saturday.

"I thank the leadership and members of the House of People for unanimously endorsing my cabinet nominees & my government's program today. With the leadership of my President, we shall now get down to business in earnest and ensure we serve our Nation better," Roble wrote on Twitter.

The cabinet includes several ministers from the former government: Prime Minister Mahdi Guled, Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad, Minister of Health Fowsiya Abikar and Minister of Finance Abdirahman Duale Bayle.

In late July, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire were at loggerheads over the date of the next national elections. This standoff resulted in the Somali parliament voting to oust the prime minister over his failure to deliver political promises.

Prime Minister Business Parliament Twitter July From Government Cabinet

