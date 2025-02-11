Open Menu

Somali PM Leaves Jeddah

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Somali PM leaves Jeddah

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre left Jeddah on Tuesday.

He was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Governor of Jeddah Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, and several other officials.

