UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Somali President Calls For National Unity In Aftermath Of Terrorist Attack In Mogadishu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 09:38 PM

Somali President Calls for National Unity in Aftermath of Terrorist Attack in Mogadishu

Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo Called for the national unity and stressed the need for timely assistance to survivors following the deadly terror attack in Mogadishu on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo Called for the national unity and stressed the need for timely assistance to survivors following the deadly terror attack in Mogadishu on Saturday.

"This dark day has robbed our nation of dozens of innocent lives, the perpetrators of this heinous act of terror will never dim the spirits of the people of Somalia.

Let's join hands in countering this evil in our midst. Let's move fast and help out the survivors," Farmaajo tweeted.

At least 90 people were killed as a result of a car bomb explosion near a taxation office in Somalia's capital.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Car Mogadishu National University Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad's Senate appr ..

2 minutes ago

Several shops demolished in anti encroachment oper ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Punjab visits Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Power Division rejects news regarding electricity ..

2 minutes ago

UAE committed to safety, security of peaceful nucl ..

25 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic Fulfills All Conditions ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.