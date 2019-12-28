Somali President Calls for National Unity in Aftermath of Terrorist Attack in Mogadishu

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo Called for the national unity and stressed the need for timely assistance to survivors following the deadly terror attack in Mogadishu on Saturday.

"This dark day has robbed our nation of dozens of innocent lives, the perpetrators of this heinous act of terror will never dim the spirits of the people of Somalia.

Let's join hands in countering this evil in our midst. Let's move fast and help out the survivors," Farmaajo tweeted.

At least 90 people were killed as a result of a car bomb explosion near a taxation office in Somalia's capital.