Somali President Dismisses Prime Minister Over Corruption Claims - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo has removed Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble from his duties while corruption allegations against him are being investigated, marking another low point in the ongoing rivalry between the two senior officials, media reported.

Roble's dismissal is linked to accusations of land grabbing from the country's naval forces for his personal gain, the RFI broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the presidency, released overnight Monday. Roble has denied the allegation and has attempted to undermine the ongoing investigation into the issue, the presidency said, adding that other members of the government will continue their duties as usual.

In addition, Farmaajo ordered the suspension of the Somali naval commander, Brigadier General Cabdixamiid Maxamed Dirir, the outlet reported, citing another statement by the presidency issued shortly after the first one.

On Sunday, the presidency and the office of the prime minister exchanged a series of mutual accusations on the delay in national legislative elections, which kicked off on November 1 and were supposed to end on December 24.

The tensions between the president and the prime minister have been ongoing for several months over multiple disagreements, including a row in April over Farmaajo's decision to extend his fourth term by two more years, and the suspension of Roble's mandate to hold the elections in September over his non-cooperation in the electoral process, among others.

